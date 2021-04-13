Man killed in January Wilkinsburg shooting identified

Apr. 13—A man killed in a Wilkinsburg shooting in January has been identified.

Martell Bryant, 29, of Wilkinsburg was fatally shot along the 1900 block of Wright Street shortly after 3 a.m. Jan. 14, according to an Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office report released Monday night.

Officers were dispatched at the time for a report of shots fired.

Police found Bryant inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Further information was not immediately available.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@triblive.com or via Twitter .