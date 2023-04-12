Man killed in JCTC shooting in Louisville identified

Two hours later after five people were shot and killed at the Old Louisville National bank in downtown, LMPD officers stand outside JCTC at 8th and Chestnut Streets Monday morning. LMPD tweeted that "there was a shooting outside and suspects fled prior to police arrival." April 9, 2023

A man killed in the Monday shooting outside a Jefferson Community & Technical College building in downtown Louisville has been identified as 24-year-old Chea’von Moore.

The shooting outside of JCTC at 8th and Chestnut streets, which occurred around 11 a.m., was unrelated to a mass shooting earlier that morning at the Old National Bank building, about 1.5 miles away, said Louisville Metro Police Maj. Russell Miller.

Miller said LMPD's homicide unit is investigating and they believe multiple suspects could be involved. LMPD also believes the suspect fled on foot from the scene before getting in a vehicle. As of Monday afternoon, LMPD had not identified or apprehended any suspects.

Louisville shooting: Officials release body cam footage of bank shooting

Another victim was injured and taken to a local hospital.

In September 2016, a teenage Moore pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter − among other charges − in connection with the November 2015 death of 17-year-old Adrian Cook.

Moore's attorney at the time called the shooting a tragic accident that resulted from a group of friends playing with a gun.

According to state records, Moore was granted parole at a hearing in January and began supervised release March 13.

This story could be updated.

Reporter Matthew Glowicki contributed to this report. Contact reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on Twitter at @oliviamevans_

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: JCTC shooting: Coroner IDs Chea’von Moore as man killed outside JCTC