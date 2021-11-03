Man killed by Joplin police was wanted on robbery charges

Nov. 3—The man that Joplin police fatally shot in a confrontation Saturday afternoon had been avoiding arrest on robbery charges for about eight weeks.

Joseph S. Endicott, 41, of Carl Junction, was shot and killed by police officers responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in progress at 1523 S. Kentucky Ave. Joplin police have released few details about the officer-involved shooting while an investigation of the matter by the Missouri State Highway Patrol remains ongoing.

A warrant was issued Sept. 7 for the arrest of Endicott on two counts of first-degree robbery and a misdemeanor count of vehicle tampering pertaining to an incident three months ago at a residence near Carl Junction.

Court records show that Endicott and alleged accomplice Ricky D. Cook, 33, of Webb City, purportedly robbed Megan Harjo and Joel Valenzuela at gunpoint Aug. 3 at Valenzuela's home on Sunrise Lane.

A probable-cause affidavit states that Valenzuela told a Jasper County sheriff's investigator that the two men grabbed him inside his home, pointed a gun at him and forcibly took his wallet, $1,600 cash, car keys and jewelry.

The affidavit states that the two suspects then left Valenzuela's house, walked up to his car and pulled Harjo out of its front passenger seat at gunpoint, taking $560 cash, an iPhone, credit cards and jewelry from her, and drove off with the car.

Endicott's arrest warrant carried a $50,000 bond. A defense attorney entered an appearance on his behalf in early October and asked the court to withdraw the warrant and set an arraignment date.

Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Endicott's arraignment for Oct. 21 but delayed making a decision on the defense motion pending an initial court appearance by the defendant. When Endicott failed to show up for his arraignment, the court denied the motion.

Cook's no-bond arrest warrant also remains unserved at this point, according to court records.

Police have not released the name or gender of the 911 caller who reported being assaulted Saturday afternoon on Kentucky Avenue.

Three officers involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave pending completion of the state patrol's investigation. Joplin police have acknowledged that all three officers fired their service weapons in the shooting of Endicott, but no officers were injured.

Police have declined to say if there was an exchange of gunfire with Endicott, or to reveal any other details about the shooting pending the outcome of the patrol's investigation.