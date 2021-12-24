Man killed, juvenile injured in shooting in east Durham, police say

A man who was shot Thursday evening in eastern Durham and taken to the hospital has died, Durham police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Naples Place around 6 p.m., and found the man and a juvenile with gunshot wounds, the Durham Police Department said in a post on Twitter.

The man and juvenile were standing outside when they were shot by suspects in a vehicle, police said.

Police said the man died after reaching the hospital on Thursday evening.

The juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not provide information about possible suspects or a motive.