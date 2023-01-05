Man killed in Kenmore shooting on New Year's Eve identified

A man shot and killed in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood just before midnight on New Year’s Eve has been identified.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Damarcus Hartwell, 38, of Akron. He was shot once in the torso and also had a graze wound to his thigh. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was pronounced dead.

Police previously identified Hartwell as being 35 years old, but the medical examiner's office said he was 38.

Akron New Year's Eve deaths:People killed in New Year's Eve shooting, fire, crash in Akron identified

A neighbor called 911 to say a man outside had been shot. Police determined the shooting occurred inside a home in the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

Detectives are reviewing doorbell camera video and footage from Flock cameras, which capture images of vehicles and license plates that can then be matched against suspects' vehicles.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS or texts TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Damarcus Hartwell killed in New Year's Eve shooting in Kenmore Ohio