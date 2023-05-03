Man who killed Lake Wales family of 4 dies in standoff with police at Sanford motel

A man wanted by police after a mother and her three children were shot to death has died after an officer-involved shooting in Sanford.

11:05 a.m. update:

Lake Wales police said Al Joseph Stenson was involved in an hours-long standoff with Sanford police at the Slumberland Motel in Sanford.

Police said Stenson told them he would kill himself or force law enforcement to kill him during the standoff.

Original report:

Sanford police said they are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a barricaded subject.

Sanford police closed the lanes of northbound 17-92 around 8:15 a.m. due to a standoff at the Slumberland Motel.





A large law enforcement presence was seen outside the motel.

Sanford police said a nearby shooting at a gas station is not related to the standoff.

Police are set to provide an update on the case this morning.

