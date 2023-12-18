Man killed in Lauderdale Lakes shooting that prompted school lockdowns

A man was killed in a shooting in Lauderdale Lakes Monday afternoon, deputies said.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a shooting in the 4100 block of Northwest 30th Terrace and found an adult man who had been shot there, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Fire rescue crews took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Additional details were not released.

The Sheriff’s Office said multiple schools were placed on a precautionary lock down as a result. Boyd Anderson High School, Lauderdale Lakes Middle School and Oriole Elementary School are nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.