Man killed by Lee’s Summit resident after he allegedly fired gunshots into home: police

A Lee’s Summit resident fatally shot a 22-year-old man who allegedly fired several gunshots through the front door of a home early Tuesday morning while searching for an ex-girlfriend, according to police.

Police have identified the man killed as Zavion Miles, of Raytown, Sgt. Chris Depue, a Lee’s Summit Police Department spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday.

Officers were first dispatched around 1 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of N.E. Chinquapin Court on a reported disturbance. Miles was shot dead inside a house when police arrived.

Miles was allegedly searching for a female inside that residence with whom he had a previous relationship. Another resident of the home fatally shot him after he entered the house, Depue said.

After the shooting, residents of the home were taken into police custody for questioning. All were released Tuesday after providing statements to police, Depue said.

Depue said Wednesday that the fatal shooting investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to gather evidence and witness statements. He said it could be several weeks before the case is forwarded to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine whether to pursue criminal charges related to the fatal shooting.

The killing is the second homicide of the year in Lee’s Summit, according to data tracked by The Star. Last year, Lee’s Summit had two homicides.