Man killed in Lenexa shooting after friend ‘negligently discharged’ gun, police believe

Luke Nozicka
·1 min read

Lenexa police have identified a 20-year-old man fatally shot Monday by a friend in what detectives believe was an unintentional killing.

The man, Adam Carroll of Lenexa, was shot about 1:15 p.m. at the Lenexa Crossing Apartment Homes in the 12600 block of West 97th Terrace, a few blocks west of Oak Park Mall, according to the Lenexa Police Department.

When officers arrived, the caller, who also said he was the shooter, was trying to save Carroll, said Danny Chavez, a public information officer for the police department. That person has been cooperating with investigators.

Carroll was shot once and died at the scene, police said. His death marked the second homicide this year in Lenexa, according to data maintained by The Star.

A preliminary investigation indicates the friend “negligently discharged” a gun he was handling when he shot Carroll, police said. He immediately called 911, Chavez said.

Once police conclude their investigation, the case will be sent to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Teen model drowns in popular Missouri river, officials say. ‘Our sweet, spirited Kara’

    “We are heartbroken. Devastated. She was cherished.”

  • Fidelity, BlackRock Lead Fintech Startup’s $600 Million Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Pine Labs Pvt, a payments platform for merchants in India and Southeast Asia, closed a $600 million fundraising round with some of the world’s largest investors including Fidelity Management & Research Co. and BlackRock Inc. as it targets a public offering within 18 months.The Singapore-based startup, which offers solutions for in-store and online payments as well as prepaid, loyalty and “pay later” programs, is valued at $3 billion, Chief Executive Officer Amrish Rau said. Invest

  • 'Fast and Furious' boosts summer blockbuster return

    The Hollywood summer blockbuster is back after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the health crisis....At least that's what the movie industry hopes.It's getting a strong indication that that is the case after tallying up the early numbers for the July 4th holiday weekend."F9: The Fast Saga", the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise zipped past the $500 million mark globally after only two weeks in theaters.The Vin Diesel car chase flick is the first U.S. produced film to crack that barrier since 2019, making it the biggest ticket sale winner so far since movie theaters fully reopened after being shut during the health crisis.The only movie from a Hollywood studio to even come close was 'Godzilla vs. Kong', which unlike Fast and Furious, was also released on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time when it debut in April.After a delayed start to the traditional summer blockbuster season, Hollywood is taking heart from box office numbers that suggest that audiences will come back to the big screen for the right movie.And it's not just the so-called tentpole blockbusters like "Fast and Furious" that's fueling hope."A Quiet Place 2", a smaller-budget flick, has been quietly raking in the dough for weeks. Its global box office take is now more than $257 million. It reportedly only cost about $61 million to make. That's fueling enthusiasm as Disney gets ready to finally release "Black Widow" on July 9th. The latest movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arguably the most valuable movie franchise out there. The comic book action-hero film, starring Scarlett Johansson, will debut simultaneously at theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service for an additional fee.

  • Russia reports record 737 COVID-19 deaths, changes entry rules

    Russia on Tuesday reported a record 737 deaths from coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours as the country stepped up efforts to vaccinate its population of more than 144 million people. Moscow responded with mandatory vaccination for a wide group of citizens, a model adopted by other regions, sparking wide public discontent ahead of September parliamentary elections. Health minister Mikhail Murashko said up to 850,000 people were being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia every day, and that building immunity across the population was key, the TASS new agency reported.

  • Leaving This in Your Garage Is Bringing Snakes to Your Home, Experts Warn

    Chances are your garage is filled to the brim with items you're storing for one reason or another. Spring cleaning aside, you're probably not sifting through that clutter often—which can make it a perfect hiding place for pests. In fact, experts say there is one thing that people commonly leave in their garage that is likely to attract one of the most frightening animal intruders of all: snakes. Read on to find out what one item you need to start storing elsewhere.RELATED: If You Live in These S

  • Explainer-Why did Pope Francis need surgery?

    Pope Francis will be in hospital for at least the rest of this week, recovering after a planned surgery to remove one side of his intestine for a medical condition known as symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon. Diverticular disease can cause pain, inflammation and trouble passing stools. The pope is 84 years old, and age may be a factor since 50% of people over 60 years may develop bulges in the colon, though often without symptoms, according to the U.S. Cleveland Clinic.

  • Woman found dead in pond in possible alligator attack

    Reptiles known to frequent local area

  • More than 180 people killed by gun violence on holiday weekend

    The 14 mass shootings over this past holiday weekend are the most of any weekend in 2021, the Gun Violence Archive says.

  • Belarus leader threatens to halt transit of EU goods via his country to east

    Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, on Tuesday threatened to stop the transit of European Union goods via his country to Russia and China in retaliation for EU sanctions. The 27-nation bloc imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus last month, targeting its main export industries and access to finance after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land and arrested a dissident blogger. Rating agencies and analysts say the sanctions will leave Lukashenko largely unscathed and able to continue financing the economy and his security forces.

  • Iran gives IAEA notice of escalating uranium metal work

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has given notice of concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20% purity for reactor fuel, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday, describing a move that is likely to anger Western powers in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Iran has been in indirect talks with the United States since April to revive the 2015 deal, which former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned. The deal imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, and after Trump withdrew, Iran began violating many of its restrictions.

  • The It List: Chris Hemsworth goes swimming on 'Shark Beach,' CNN tells the 'History of the Sitcom,' 'Gossip Girl' returns and the best in pop culture the week of July 5, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for July 5-11, including the best deals we could find for each.

  • CDC fights to keep cruise COVID-19 rules in place, warns of increased virus spread

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is fighting to keep its COVID-19 cruise regulations in place and warned a federal judge that without them, there is increased risk of COVID-19 spread in the U.S.

  • 'Bachelorette' star Katie Thurston tells haters not to 'steal' her 'joy' in 'uncensored' TikTok

    Bachelorette Katie Thurston posts a TikTok video shutting down haters who think she's too raunchy.

  • Russian rescuers find site of deadly plane crash

    The Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop was en route from the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in the north of the Kamchatka peninsula, when it lost contact with air traffic control, the emergencies ministry said.Citing sources, Interfax reported that the plane was thought to have crashed into a cliff as it was preparing to land in poor visibility conditions.Russia's civil aviation authority confirmed that the plane's crash site had been found after the emergencies ministry dispatched a helicopter and had deployed teams on the ground to look for the missing aircraft.

  • ESPN Benches Rachel Nichols for NBA Finals Game Coverage After Her Maria Taylor Comments

    ESPN has benched Rachel Nichols for its coverage of the NBA Finals, following the uproar for her comments regarding Maria Taylor in 2020, where she suggested Taylor was picked over her to cover last year’s NBA Finals because of her race. Malika Andrews will serve as the sideline reporter during the 2021 Finals; Nichols had held that position throughout the playoffs as part of ESPN’s top broadcast team with Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson. Nichols will still host her daily ESPN show “

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • New Jersey man arrested after calling Black neighbor the n-word, ‘monkey’

    In his tirade, Edward Cagney Mathews gave his address and challenged, “Come see me.” Police in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey arrested a man who went on a six-minute racist tirade Friday against his neighbors, an interaction caught on camera that led to a community showdown on Monday.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.