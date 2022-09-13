Man killed in Livingston shooting identified by Merced County coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of an August shooting homicide in Livingston as 43-year-old Livingston resident Navneet Singh Aulakh, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Walnut Avenue and Fanci Street just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 31, according to the Livingston Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they found the man suffering from apparent gun shot wounds.

Police said they are investigating the shooting death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at 209-394-7616 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 209-394-3640.