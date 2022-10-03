Man killed in Los Banos hit-and-run crash identified by Merced County Coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was struck and killed in a Los Banos hit-and-run incident as 33-year-old Sergio Camacho, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Authorities said his city of residence is unknown.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 9, Los Banos police officers responded to an report of an unresponsive subject in the roadway in the 1500 block of West Pacheco Boulevard. Officers located Camacho deceased lying in the roadway.

According to police, he appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Police said it appeared Camacho had been thrown to the curb due to the force of the impact and vehicle debris was located in the roadway.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Michael Neal at 209-827-2520. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-827-2545.