Man killed in Loughborough-area shooting identified by Merced coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a homicide in the city’s Loughborough area on Wednesday, as 28-year-old Angelo Alonzo, according to Deputy Michael Domingue.

Merced Police Officers responded to the area of Frankfort Court and Denver Avenue just after 5 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of shots heard in the area. According to authorities, officers were directed to a residence where they located Alonzo unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said another victim who was struck by gunfire fled to a nearby residence. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Christian Lupian at 209-388-7844 or lupianc@cityofmerced.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to police by calling 209-385-4725.