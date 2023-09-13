Man killed in Lower Valley apartment in El Paso's latest homicide

El Paso police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Lower Valley apartment, police said.

An investigation began after the body was found Tuesday evening when police went to do a welfare check at the San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Circle close to Zaragoza Road in the neighborhood of Blackie Chesher Park.

The case is under investigation by homicide detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit. No arrests had been announced. The man's identity, cause of death and other details have not been divulged.

Anyone with information on the homicide may call the police nonemergency number at 915-832-4400 or may anonymous call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS).

Past high-profile crimes at apartment complex

The San Montego Apartments were the scene of a fatal shooting last year and where two women were allegedly attacked while sleeping by a maintenance man with a knife and duct tape who entered their apartment in 2021.

Stefano Valdez in scheduled to go on trial in February on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his sister's boyfriend, Luis Alfredo Ramos, after Ramos allegedly beat his sister. Valdez, who is claiming self-defense, was released from jail in December on a $100,000 bond while awaiting trial, according to El Paso County court and jail records.

The maintenance man, Victor Ruben Tejada, faces two counts of burglary of habitation with the intent to commit a felony, remains jailed and is scheduled to have a plea hearing on Sept. 20, according to court records.

