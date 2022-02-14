Man killed in Madison County vehicle crash is identified

A Greenville man was killed on Thursday from a single car crash in Madison County.

Kiondre L. Fitzgerald, 25, died from injuries sustained during a police pursuit in Wood River, said Trooper Joshua Korando, Public Information Officer for the Illinois State Police.

On Feb. 10, two suspects in a red Dodge Challenger suspected of being in connection with a shooting in the 500 block of East Main Street in Greenville was seen in Wood River at around 9:06 p.m. The vehicle refused to stop for police and a pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies ensued.

The Challenger veered off the road and overturned on Route 203 near the entrance to Eagle Park, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police.

Fitzgerald and a 23-year-old man from Anna were transported to an area hospital, where Fitzgerald died from his injuries.

The shooting incident is not connected with the shooting that happened in the 600 block of East South Street in Greenville.