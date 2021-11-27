Man killed in Mall of Victor Valley shooting is identified

The Mall of Victor Valley.

Authorities have released the name of a man who died after a shooting at the Mall of Victor Valley last week that sent two other people to the hospital.

The man was identified as 35-year-old William Pierce of Pomona, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials have not disclosed information about any arrests or suspects connected to the killing as of Saturday.

An 8-year-old girl and her 19-year-old brother were also injured during the Nov. 19 shooting, which took place outside the mall’s Red Robin restaurant in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokesperson, Mara Rodriguez, said Tuesday that the two had been released from the hospital and were “recovering at home.”

She said Pierce was not related to the siblings who were injured.

She said Pierce was not related to the siblings who were injured.

The sheriff’s department has not released any other details regarding the shooting although several requests have been made.

“Detectives have not released any other information,” department spokesperson Gloria Huerta said. “Please feel free to check against a later date.”

The only information released to the general public has been a tweet posted by the Victorville Sheriff’s station the night of the shooting.

