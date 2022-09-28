Man who killed McDonald's manager in Cuyahoga Falls committed to Northcoast for treatment

An Akron man who shot a co-worker at a Cuyahoga Falls McDonald's last year has been committed for continued treatment at Northcoast Behavioral Healthcare System in Sagamore Hills.

Christopher Riddick, 36, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in June after he was ruled incompetent to stand trial in August 2021.

Shawn Fann, 30, died April 5 after being shot by a co-worker at the Howe Road McDonald's in Cuyahoga Falls.

On Wednesday, Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux committed Riddick to Northcoast for ongoing treatment. A report on his condition is scheduled for six months, with further evaluations every two years thereafter, she ordered.

At the time Riddick was found incompetent, the court determined he was not capable of understanding the case against him and that he was mentally ill. The court also found that Riddick would likely be capable of understanding the case if he was provided with a course of treatment.

Riddick was charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Akron resident Shawn Darnell Fann Jr., 30, on April 8, 2021, at the McDonald’s restaurant on Howe Avenue in Cuyahoga Falls. Both Riddick and Fann worked at the restaurant as managers.

Police said Riddick ran from the restaurant after the shooting and they arrested him nearby a short time later. Fann was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No one else at the restaurant was injured.

More than 100 family and friends gathered for a vigil to remember Fann shortly after his death.

Riddick's family said he had become agitated over a three-year span before the shooting and they had sought to intervene, including an attempt to get the state to give them custody.

"The only reason we couldn’t get guardianship of him,” uncle James Riddick told the Beacon Journal, “is because if he worked and established his own place (and paid rent) and everything, he’s qualified as sane.”

John Alexander, Riddick's court-appointed defense attorney, said Riddick's commitment is for an indefinite time, "until they determine that he is no longer dangerous."

"At the time of the offense, he was suffering from mental illness and did not know the wrongness of his actions," Alexander said. "He doesn't really have any concept that he is suffering from any mental health illness ... he really doesn't understand the true nature of it or how bad it is.

"He thought Fann was stealing his feces out of the toilet," Alexander said, adding Riddick "openly explained why he did what he did and it made absolutely no sense whatsoever; I mean there was just no logic to it."

Alexander said Riddick suffered from delusions that people were out to get him and carried a handgun, noting Riddick was easily able to obtain a weapon because he had no prior criminal record.

"He was just carrying it in his backpack. He felt like he needed it for self-protection," he said.

"It's just a very unfortunate set of circumstances in which he suffered from delusions and didn't really understand what he was doing at the time he did it. It's a unique case — in 20 years, I've never had somebody found not guilty by reason of insanity."

Following treatment, if mental health professionals determine Riddick is no longer a threat, he would be released, Alexander said.

