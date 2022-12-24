Man killed in Medical Lake domestic dispute, deputies say

Dec. 24—From staff reports

A woman was arrested on suspicion of killing a man in a "domestic violence incident" late Friday morning in Medical Lake, deputies said.

Around 11 a.m., a 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot and a man scream at an apartment complex on the 200 block of S. Washington Street, according to a Spokane County Sheriff's Office news release. En route to the scene, deputies learned a man had also been stabbed there.

When deputies arrived, they found the man still alive but with at least one gunshot wound. They applied a tourniquet, but the man died at the scene. It wasn't clear whether he was also stabbed as the caller reported.

The woman, Cynthia B. Metsker, 24, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Her relationship with the victim, who hasn't been identified, wasn't immediately clear.

Deputies said they also detained for questioning a juvenile who is believed to have witnessed the killing.