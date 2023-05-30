Man killed in Memorial Day officer-involved shooting in Shreveport identified

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed Memorial Day following a welfare check by Shreveport police.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 29, the Shreveport Police Department responded to a welfare concern in the 7200 block of Old River Road. Upon arrival, two officers located Robert Diamond, 60, and an altercation ensued that resulted in shots fired.

According to the coroner's office, Diamond produced a handgun when officers approached him.

Diamond was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he was pronounced dead at 2:35 p.m. According to Louisiana State Police, no officers were injured during this incident.

The coroner's office said that Diamond's death marks the 30th homicide in Shreveport and Caddo Parish for 2023. The shooting is still under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

