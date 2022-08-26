Man killed in midday shooting at Oyster Point Plaza in Newport News

A man was killed in a midday shooting Friday at Oyster Point Plaza, Newport News police say.

Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of the plaza, which is located in the business district in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road near the Warwick Boulevard intersection.

A man found with a gunshot wound died at the scene. Newport News Police Department is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Additional details, including the motive and circumstances of the incident, were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com