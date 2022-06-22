A man was killed in the Midlands and police are trying to find who pulled the trigger

A 37-year-old man was fatally shot and the Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding his killer.

The shooting happened June 15, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to Prisma Health Richland after receiving a report that an injured man drove himself to the hospital at 3301 Harden St. Ext., according to the release.

Medical staff discovered the man had wounds from being shot in the lower body, police said.

Despite the efforts of the hospital staff, the man died, according to the release.

The man has not been publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office, and messages left with the coroner’s office have not been returned.

Police said they are trying to find out where the man was shot and who pulled the trigger. There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.