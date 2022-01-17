Man killed in Mims double shooting identified; sheriff's investigation remains ongoing

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Investigators have identified the man who was killed Saturday afternoon during a double shooting in Mims.

Ashton Geiger, 30, of Mims was pronounced dead at the scene, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The double shooting happened just before 3 p.m. near Gray Lane, a short residential road just northeast of the intersection of East Main Street and Harry T. Moore Avenue.

After deputies responded to the incident, they learned a second male had been taken from the scene to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, a BCSO press release said. That shooting victim has not been publicly identified.

The investigation remains ongoing, and it appears the double shooting was an isolated incident, the press release said. No arrests have been made.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call Agent Vince Bustillo of the BCSO Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline, where callers can leave anonymous tips, at 800-423-TIPS.

Messages seeking additional information were left for sheriff's spokesperson Tod Goodyear.

