Man who killed his mom arrested in NYC attack on 65-year-old Asian woman

Wilson Wong and Lauren Egan
·4 min read

An arrest was made early Wednesday in a brutal attack on a 65-year-old Asian woman that drew widespread outrage after footage of the assault was released.

New York City police identified the suspect as Brandon Elliot, 38, who was charged with two counts of assault as a hate crime and one count each of attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

He was already on lifetime parole for fatally stabbing his mother in 2002, authorities said. He was freed from prison in November 2019, according to police. No other details about the murder were released.

The attack on the Asian woman unfolded about 11:40 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 43rd Street, which is in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, police said.

Police released video that captured a man kicking the victim in her stomach, causing her to fall to the ground. The man then stomped the woman's head multiple times while making anti-Asian statements, police said.

Video appeared to show that as the assault continued, at least three people in the lobby of a luxury apartment stood by and watched. One of them closed the door as the assailant walked away and left the woman on the ground, the video showed.

"The victim sustained a serious physical injury and was removed by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital," police said in a statement. She was discharged Tuesday.

Early Tuesday, the Brodsky Organization, which manages the luxury apartments, said the company suspended the apartment building staff members who witnessed the attack and appeared not to come to the woman's aid.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the company said it "condemns all forms of violence, racism, xenophobia, and violence against the Asian American community."

The company said that "the staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union." It was working to identify a "third-party vendor present during the incident so that appropriate action can be taken," according to the statement.

Officials decried the attack and had strong words for the witnesses who appeared to watch the attack without trying to stop it.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called it “absolutely disgusting and outrageous.” He said it was “absolutely unacceptable” that witnesses did not intervene.

“I don’t care who you are, I don’t care what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker,” de Blasio said Tuesday during a news conference. “This is something where we all have to be part of the solution. We can’t just stand back and watch a heinous act happening.”

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., who has spearheaded legislation to combat hate crimes related to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the video embodied the lack of empathy toward Asian Americans.

"We've gone from being invisible to being seen as sub-human," Meng tweeted. "We just want to be seen as American like everyone else."

The incident, one of two violent attacks captured on camera in New York City recently, was the latest in a wave of crimes against Asian Americans across the country. An analysis of police department statistics this month revealed that 16 major cities across the U.S. saw significant spikes in anti-Asian hate crimes last year.

The analysis, released by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that while hate crimes decreased overall by 7 percent last year, those targeting Asian people rose by nearly 150 percent.

New York accounted for the largest surge from three in 2019 to 28 in 2020, an 833 percent increase.

On Tuesday, the White House announced initiatives to address anti-Asian violence amid renewed attention on attacks against Asian Americans, including Monday's violent assault and the metro Atlanta spa shootings this month that left eight people dead — six of whom were Asian women.

The White House said President Joe Biden would reinstate and expand the scope of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. The initiative included funding for AAPI survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and research on bias against Asian Americans, the White House said.

As part of his Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force, Biden will also establish a committee to address xenophobia against Asian Americans, the White House said.

On Tuesday, Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif., Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said she was "horrified" by Monday's attack and that the initiatives were a step in the right direction.

"We are in this this difficult time period in which people are suffering so much for the coronavirus," Chu told MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan. "They're taking it out on the most vulnerable and the elderly."

"This is the kind of thing that we're experiencing," she said. "An irrational blame on Asian Americans for the coronavirus. And that's why we are coming together."

Recommended Stories

  • Apple to build battery-based solar energy storage project in California

    Apple Inc said Wednesday that it will build a battery-based renewable energy storage facility in Central California near a solar energy installation that already provides energy for all of its facilities in the state. Apple said the project will store 240 megawatt-hours of energy, or enough to power more than 7,000 homes for one day. It is located next to the California Flats solar installation in southeastern Monterey County, about 100 miles southeast of Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters.

  • Edmunds puts Tesla's range to the test

    Edmunds’ test team recently published the results of its real-world range testing for electric vehicles. Notably, every Tesla the team tested in 2020 came up short of matching the EPA’s range estimate. Almost all other EVs Edmunds tested met or exceeded those estimates.

  • Two 'SpongeBob SquarePants' episodes pulled from Nickelodeon

    “Kwarantined Crab,” one of the episodes, is not airing "due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," Nickelodeon said.

  • German regional leaders demand tighter lockdown: paper

    The premiers of two southern German states badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic urged leaders in the rest of the country to reintroduce tougher lockdown measures to try to contain a third wave of infections, a newspaper reported on Wednesday. Markus Soeder, Bavaria premier and a possible conservative candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Winfried Kretschmann, the leader of Baden-Wuerttemberg, wrote in a joint letter that the situation was "more serious than many believe". Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg are among the German states that have seen the highest number of deaths in the pandemic, with 13,239 and 8,684 respectively.

  • Poland's CD Projekt shares tumble as strategy update falls flat

    Shares in Polish video games maker CD Projekt dropped almost 15% to a two-year low on Wednesday after a strategy update aimed at rebuilding investor confidence after a bug-ridden game launch last year backfired. Analysts said the update gave few details on plans beyond 2021, and some were disappointed by changes to the proposed multiplayer version of its flagship Cyberpunk 2077 game. CD Projekt shares, hit by the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, were down 14.7% to 185.8 zlotys at 1220 GMT.

  • From First Four to Final Four, UCLA still dancing thanks to Johnny Juzang

    UCLA has won 11 NCAA men’s basketball titles, most of any college by a distance. But this season's run to the Final Four might be the most improbable yet.

  • Officer who arrested Ga. state Rep. Park Cannon says Jan. 6 was 'in the back of my mind'

    The officer said he believed that if he did not take action to stop Park from knocking on the governor's office door, other protesters would be "emboldened to commit similar acts."

  • The Russian pensioner with head-to-toe tattoos

    (SOUNDBITE) (Russian) ARTIST, VLADIMIR SEDAKOV, NICKNAME 'SPARTAK', SAYING:"My name is Vladimir Ilyich Sedakov, I am 74 years and six months old. I have covered my skin with tattoos because it gives me the energy potential for the future, for art and life."Vladimir is not your average Russian pensioner Location: Yekaterinburg, Russia He creates poetry, paintings, and crafted costumesand has a pet goat called MarusyaHe says his 60 tattoos are the secret to his happiness (SOUNDBITE) (Russian) ARTIST, VLADIMIR SEDAKOV, NICKNAME 'SPARTAK', SAYING:"I need the tattoos as they give me the great energetic potential in the fight against the unpleasant, spiky feeling in my life. It gives me power, and also brings in the memories, the past."

  • Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim

    U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday. Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump had done, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said.

  • Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Works for Teens, According to a New Study

    The results should reassure parents and schools about reopening middle and high schools for vaccinated students

  • Derek Chauvin trial: George Floyd 'slowly fading away' during police arrest

    Witness tells of last moments of George Floyd's life at the trial of the officer accused of killing him.

  • China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

    China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the territory's already beleaguered democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature. The legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public.

  • AZ Sheriff shares border surge concerns: 'No one's listening'

    Mark Dannels, a county sheriff in Arizona, explains how he's being met with 'avoidance' at the southern border on 'Your World.'

  • Hong Kong: China limits parliament to 'patriots'

    The sweeping changes are the latest efforts by Beijing to step up its influence in Hong Kong.

  • Hernández: USC had a nice NCAA tournament run, but can Andy Enfield sustain it?

    USC coach Andy Enfield knew what was coming but failed to prepare his team for one of the most important games in program history.

  • Coronavirus: More work needed to rule out China lab leak theory says WHO

    All possible causes of the pandemic remain on the table, says the WHO, though lab leak least likely.

  • Mourners start drawing almost 150,000 hearts in London to remember COVID victims

    A campaign group for bereaved families has begun hand-drawing almost 150,000 hand-drawn hearts on a wall opposite Britain's Houses of Parliament as a memorial to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mural is expected to stretch for hundreds of metres along the southern bank of the River Thames outside St Thomas’ hospital, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was put in an intensive care unit after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill last year. It has been organised by the group Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice UK, which has called for a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • The BBC moved its China correspondent to Taiwan after Beijing attacked him for reporting on the Uyghurs

    China attacked both the reporter and broadcaster for its coverage of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, as it denies mistreating the Muslim group.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.