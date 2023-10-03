Man killed in Monday Kenmore shooting in Akron

Akron police are investigating the shooting death of a 36-year-old man at a residence in the 1100 block of Chandler Avenue in Kenmore Monday.

At approximately 4:40 p.m. today, officers responded to a shooting and found the man with apparent gunshot wounds in the backyard, police said. The victim, who was not identified in a press release, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown but residents reportedly heard someone yelling in the moments surrounding the incident.

Akron in the Crossfire: Data shows grim picture of growing gun violence

Investigators are working to identify the suspect or suspects. No arrests have been made as of Monday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to Summit County Crime Stoppers (330-434-COPS) or text TIPSCO at 274637

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Chandler Avenue shooting leaves 1 dead in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood