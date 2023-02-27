Man killed in Monday morning Springfield shooting
Feb. 27—A man died at a Springfield hospital early Monday morning after being found lying on a street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Springfield police on Monday identified the man as James Gillam.
Officers were called to the 200 block of South Yellow Springs Street around 12:37 a.m. on Monday on reports of a man who was shot. Officers found Gillam lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Springfield Police Division report.
Gillam didn't have a pulse and was unresponsive. Medics arrived and performed CPR on the man before transporting him to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
Because of a lack of suspect information, no charges have been filed as of Monday.
Police continue to investigate the shooting.