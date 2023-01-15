Man killed in Monroeville shooting

Jan. 15—A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Monroeville late Saturday, according to Allegheny County Police.

First responders found the man with a gunshot wound to the torso on Bellwood Avenue after a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where police said he died. His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .