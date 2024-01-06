Man killed in Montgomery hit and run

A man has been killed in a hit and run accident in Montgomery.

On Friday at 10:22 p.m., police and fire medics went to the 1100 block of West South Boulevard after getting a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. They found a man who had sustained fatal injuries and was dead, Coleman said. His name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle had fled before MPD’s arrival, she said.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the incident.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Man dies in Montgomery hit-and-run accident, police say