Man killed in morning Bay View shooting, police say

A man was killed in a shooting Friday morning in Norfolk’s Bay View neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of Modoc Avenue, police said. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released further information. They’re asking anyone with information to submit a tip online at p3tips.com/1126.

