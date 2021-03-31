Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC
Brian Dakss
·4 min read

A homeless man on lifetime parole after serving time for killing his mother has been arrested in the brutal attack Monday on a 65-year-old Asian woman in midtown Manhattan. Police say Brandon Elliot, 38, was apprehended in a hotel where he was staying that's being used as a homeless shelter. It's near the site of the attack.

He was charged early Wednesday with two counts of felony assault as a hate crime, attempted assault as a hate crime, assault and attempted assault.

Numerous tips lied to Elliot's capture, police told CBS News, adding that Elliot was released from prison in 2019.

Police were offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. There was no early word on whether the money would be awarded or to whom.

It was one of two new vicious attacks on Asians in the city and came amid a sharp rise in hate crimes against Asians there and nationwide. Bystanders did nothing to help the victims of the two latest New York attacks.

----------------------------------------------

A CBSN special, "Asian Americans Battling Bias: Continuing Crisis" airs Wednesday at 6p/8p/12a ET on CBSN. The one-hour special, hosted by Elaine Quijano, features roundtable discussions with Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim, Cheryl Burke and other Asian American celebrities and thought leaders. Download the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV to watch.

----------------------------------------------

The one in which an arrest was made happened outside an apartment building as the woman was walking to church just before noon, CBS New York reports.

Surveillance video showed a man kicking the woman to the ground and stomping on her several times before, police said, he made anti-Asian statements. Sources told CBS New York he also told the woman "You don't belong here" before running off.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime. pic.twitter.com/ZQRVGZEAb2

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 31, 2021

The police Asian Hate Crimes Task Force tweeted the video, saying in part, "The cold-hearted building security guard not only failed to render aid, he closed the door on the victim."

The Brodsky Organization, which manages the apartment building, released a statement saying a staff member who witnessed the attack has been suspended while the incident is under investigation. It's also working to identify another bystander, a third-party delivery vendor, who witnessed the incident but also failed to intervene.

The company said it condemns "all forms of discrimination, racism, xenophobia and violence against the Asian American community." 

The staffer's union issued a statement saying the staffer "called for help immediately." It also urged the public to "avoid a rush to judgment while the facts are determined."

"We unequivocally condemn all acts of hate against the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community," the statement said.

The other attack occurred Saturday on a busy Manhattan-bound subway train in Brooklyn, at a station. Video of the attack on a man believed to be Asian  was shared by another passenger on TikTok and has been viewed millions of times. 

Police are still searching for the unidentified attacker, who punched the man several times and put him in a chokehold until he was unconscious. The attacker then slammed the man's head against a subway seat before leaving the train.

A $2,500 reward is also being offered in this case:

Need MORE info re: Sat, 3/27/21, approx. 8:00 PM, 'J' Train at Kosciuszko Station, the perpetrator ⬇️ assaulted a male victim. Call 1-800-577-8477. Reward up to💲2,500 payable by Crime Stoppers upon arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for the above listed crime. pic.twitter.com/fLz6ThHgxy

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 30, 2021

New York police are trying a new strategy, placing undercover Asian officers around the city, CBS New York notes.

The Biden administration announced new actions Tuesday to try to combat the rise in violence against the AAPI community. They include reinstating the White House initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, establishing a COVID-19 equity task force, and a Justice Department initiative to respond to anti-Asian violence.

According to the organization Stop AAPI Hate, roughly 3,800 hate crimes against Asian Americans have been reported in the U.S. from March 2020 to April 2021. A recent study showed that former President Trump's use of the phrase "Chinese virus" to refer to COVID-19 increased the use of anti-Asian hashtags on Twitter.

Earlier this month, a gunman killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent, in a series of shootings at spas in the Atlanta area. Dozens gathered in New York City on Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the victims of the shooting. 

Over the weekend, thousands of people took part in protests across the country to raise awareness about the racial discrimination that Asian Americans have experienced for decades, as organizers demanded legislative action to combat the issue.

-- Sophie Lewis contributed reporting.

Several pet food brands recalled due to salmonella risk

Biden to unveil infrastructure plan, kicking off 2nd major legislative push

Teen who filmed George Floyd's fatal arrest testifies during Derek Chauvin's murder trial

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged with hate crime after attack on Asian American woman caught on video

    The alleged suspect who was caught on video repeatedly kicking a 65-year-old Asian American woman as witnesses seemingly stood by has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to the New York City Police Department. Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime. The video also shows people inside of the building lobby who appear to stop what they are doing to watch the attack unfold.

  • COVID-19 pushing us to breaking point, says French headteacher

    SAINT-MAUR-DES-FOSSES, France (Reuters) - French headteacher Laurence Coureul has spent the COVID-19 pandemic working long hours trying to keep her school running despite pupils and staff getting the virus, but with cases now rising again, she feels she’s reaching her limit. "The teams are getting exhausted," she said of her staff at the Joan of Arc junior school in Saint-Maur-des-Fosses, a southern suburb of Paris, where this week another two classes were ordered home because some pupils were infected. The government of French President Emmanuel Macron has made it a point of pride that - unlike many other countries - France has not closed its schools through most of the pandemic.

  • Search continues in brutal NYC attack on Asian woman heading to church

    HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? The victim was punched and kicked in the head while the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.

  • Myanmar faces bloodiest day since military coup

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

  • UK economy ended 2020 better than previously thought

    Official figures show that the British economy ended 2020 on a stronger footing than previously thought but that it suffered a bigger than anticipated fall in output in the immediate aftermath of the first coronavirus lockdown. In its latest revisions for 2020 data, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that the British economy contracted by 19.5% during the second quarter, the first full quarter of lockdown. Overall, the agency said, the British economy ended 2020 9.8% smaller, slightly better than the previous estimate of 9.9%.

  • Investigation begins into how ship got stuck on Suez Canal

    Formal investigations into how the giant container ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal, shutting down shipping in the major global waterway for almost a week, begin on Wednesday, a canal official told Reuters. Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie has suggested weather conditions, including high winds, and human error could have played a role in the grounding on March 23. The investigation will include examining the seaworthiness of the ship and its captain's actions to help determine the causes, Rabie advisor Captain Sayed Sheasha told Reuters.

  • Officer who arrested Ga. state Rep. Park Cannon says Jan. 6 was 'in the back of my mind'

    The officer said he believed that if he did not take action to stop Park from knocking on the governor's office door, other protesters would be "emboldened to commit similar acts."

  • The White Men of Georgia Return to Cull the ‘Wrong’ Voters

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastYes, Georgia’s new supremely racist voting law makes it illegal to bring food or water to people—meaning Black voters—waiting in long lines that are also the result of voter suppression. But it also seeks to disenfranchise Black voters in much more mundane ways, like making it harder to register. This is actually a kind of doubling-down, twofold approach to voter suppression efforts intended to keep the “wrong” sort of people from the polls. Because the history of America’s voter registration laws, like pretty much everything else in this country, is steeped in racism and nativism.During the colonial and revolutionary eras, voting was a right conferred upon those who were white, male and landholding. As in Britain, this requirement rested on the absurd notion that only white men who owned property had a bona fide “stake in society,” meaning a true commitment to the well-being of their communities. There was also the matter of white Protestant supremacy, since Black—emancipated and enslaved—and native folks were largely denied the power of the ballot. Alexander Kessyar, author of The Right to Vote, notes that “Catholics were disenfranchised in five [colonies] and Jews in four.” In a 1776 letter, John Adams voiced support for these sorts of exclusionary policies, suggesting that the expansion of voting rights would open the floodgates to all kinds of chaos. “It is dangerous to open so fruitful a source of controversy and altercation, as would be opened by attempting to alter the qualifications of voters,” Adams wrote in the missive. “There will be no end of it.”The 1788 ratification of the Constitution left suffrage matters to individual states, declaring in Article I, Section 4 that “the times, places and manner of holding elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations.” The states, in turn, overwhelmingly kept voting rights limited to wealthy white guys, leaving just 6 percent of the country eligible to vote in the first presidential election.The GOP’s New Rule: White People Can Shoot, But Black People Can’t VoteBy the beginning of the 19th century, Kessyar writes, fears of elections being determined by “foreign-born transients” had begun to spread around the country. The formal system of voter registration, then as now, was depicted as a way to protect the integrity of elections. In 1801, Massachusetts became the first state to pass a voter registration law. By 1832, the first known case of what today might be called “voter purging” was alleged by a Boston man named Josiah Capen, who sued over his electoral rights being violated. Massachusetts’ Supreme Court ruled against the plaintiff, deciding the state’s voter registration system was totally lawful. In the years that followed, registration laws would begin to sweep the country. Many of these would be ushered in under the influence of the Whigs—the political party ultimately torn asunder by slavery, an institution the GOP opposed back then—who contended immigrants in cities were casting illegal votes and handing elections to Democrats.Pennsylvania instituted its voter registration system in 1936, sending canvassers door-to-door within the confines of Philadelphia to gather information from potential voters. Keyssar writes that “although the proclaimed goal of the law was to reduce fraud, opponents insisted that its real intent was to reduce the participation of the poor—who were frequently not home when assessors came by and who did not have “big brass” nameplates on their doors.” Just a few years later in 1840, “Whigs succeeded in passing a registry law that applied only to New York City, which contained the largest concentration of Irish voters.” The legislation would be overturned within two years, but anti-immigrant sentiments would see the push for registration continue.But of course, no one was systematically disenfranchised more than Black folks. The Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott ruling established that American citizenship did not extend to people “imported as slaves nor their descendants, whether they had become free or not.” Exclusion from citizenship, of course, meant exclusion from voting rights. The ruling suggested this was just as well, since Black folks were considered “unfit to associate with the white race either in social or political relations.”Just eight years later, the Southern Confederacy’s loss in the Civil War would result in Black emancipation and the ratification of the 14th and 15th Amendments, which enshrined Black citizenship and voting rights in the Constitution. Black suffrage, which immediately came under assault by violent white supremacists, would be rescinded under Jim Crow—a system that borrowed heavily from early registration laws. Poll taxes, literacy tests and residency stipulations—all previously embedded in registration systems—were everyday tools manufactured to stop Black folks from voting. Those laws would endure for nearly a century until 1965, when the Voting Rights Act was finally passed to ensure Black suffrage.“In Mississippi, black registration went from less than 10 percent in 1964 to almost 60 percent in 1968; in Alabama, the figure rose from 24 percent to 57 percent,” Kessymer writes. Across the south, “roughly a million new voters were registered within a few years after the bill became law, bringing African-American registration to a record 64 percent.”So white conservatives have spent nearly every day since trying to dismantle the law. They succeeded greatly with SCOTUS’s defanging of a key provision in 2013. The fight to counter that effort and empower Black and disenfranchised voters has largely been led by Black women. In Georgia, first-term Governor Brian Kemp bitterly complained in 2014 that “Democrats are working hard, and all these stories about them, you know, registering all these minority voters that are out there and others that are sitting on the sidelines, if they can do that, they can win these elections in November.” In a 2018 contest against Georgia’s former House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams for the governorship, Kemp oversaw massive voter roll purges and other kinds of racist trickery, including reportedly sitting on “53,000 voter registration applications,” 70 percent of which were submitted by Black registrants.“The United States is one of the few democratized, industrialized nations that uses the piecemeal, inconsistent, state-by-state method of registration—and that puts the onus on the citizen to get on the rolls,” Abrams wrote in a June 2020 essay. “With the management of elections left to individual states, the fractured, disjointed process is key to voter suppression. Where registration is easier, voters are more likely to participate.”Organizer efforts to “register all eligible, unregistered citizens of color in Georgia by the end of the decade” are frequently said to have turned Georgia blue in the elections that brought wins for President Joe Biden and Senators Raphael Warnock and John Ossof. What they really did was drive home how white Republicans have learned to update old-school racist voter suppression tactics to make them work today. The shameless transparent racism of the state’s new voting law is echoed in a deluge of voter disenfranchisement proposals pending in statehouses across the country — including 47 that pertain to “voter registration, 38 that would purge people from the voter rolls and 24 dealing with in-person early voting.”Suppression on top of suppression, ad infinitum.The For the People Act, which passed the House in early March, would make automatic voter registration the law of the land. If voter registration must continue as a prerequisite for voting—and while Republicans are trying to straight-up strip Black folks of voting rights—scrapping registration is low on the agenda, I realize. At the very least, it should be as easy as possible. But it seems worth it to keep calling voter registration out for what it is, which is voter suppression by another name.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New York police arrest man over attack on Asian woman in hate crime case

    The Washington Post reported that a separate police statement named the suspect as Brandon Elliot, 38, and said he was already on lifetime parole for murdering his mother. The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Force had been looking for the assailant since Monday afternoon, after a man punched and kicked a 65-year-old woman, knocked her to the ground and stamped at least three times on her head. The incident, which happened on a street in midtown Manhattan, is one among many rising hate crimes against Asian Americans.

  • Biden's German shepherd Major back in doghouse for another biting incident

    U.S. President Joe Biden's 3-year-old German shepherd, Major, is back in the doghouse for another biting incident that required medical attention. Major "nipped" a National Park Service employee on the White House South Lawn on Monday afternoon, first lady Jill Biden's press secretary, Michael LaRosa, told ABC News in a statement Tuesday. "Out of an abundance of caution," the employee went to the White House medical unit for treatment before returning to work "without injury," LaRosa said.

  • NYPD makes arrest in attack on Asian woman

    Police have made an arrest in the brutal attack, caught on camera, on a 65-year-old Asian American woman who was on her way to church in Midtown Manhattan.

  • Indonesia finds CVR of crashed Sriwijaya Air jet

    Indonesia has recovered the cockpit voice recorder of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed in January.Indonesia's air accident investigator said on Wednesday it could take up to a week to be able to listen to the recording.All 62 people on board the Boeing plane were killed when it crashed into the Java sea minutes after take off from Jakarta.A preliminary report by investigators showed that the plane had an imbalance in engine thrust.The report included information from the flight data recorder, but now with the cockpit voice recorder, investigators could learn more about the pilots' actions during the brief flight.Indonesia's National Transportation safety chief Soerjanto Tjahjono explained what would happen next:"We will bring the Cockpit Voice Recorder to the lab to process. It will take around three days to one week to read it. After that, we will do a transcript and match with the information extracted from the Flight Data Recorder, to find out the situation that unfolded in the cockpit"Divers first found the casing and beacon of the voice recorder within days of the crash.They then spent nearly three months searching for the memory unit in relatively shallow but muddy waters.A navy official said it had been found under a meter of mud.Safety experts say most air accidents are caused by a combination of factors that can take months to establish.Under international standards, the final report is due within a year of the crash.

  • A WHO investigation into the coronavirus' origins points the finger at animals in Chinese wildlife farms

    A WHO team investigated the coronavirus' origins. The report, obtained by the AP, suggests it's "extremely unlikely" the virus leaked from a lab.

  • NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft near alliance airspace in under 6 hours

    NATO scrambled fighters 10 times to intercept an "unusual peak" in Russian military aircraft flights near alliance airspace.

  • Leo Terrell pans Democrats for invoking Jim Crow to push voter laws: 'It's offensive'

    Civil Rights attorney Leo Terrell tells Democrats to stop comparing Georgia voting law to Jim Crow laws.

  • Panthers got to see an impressive performance from Justin Fields at Ohio State pro day

    Justin Fields put together a complete performance in front of many NFL head coaches and general managers.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s ‘Drunken Wedding Toast’

    ABCIt’s almost as if Jimmy Kimmel is having more fun making jokes at Donald Trump’s expense now that he’s no longer president than he did while he was still in office.After taking on his “bowl of mashed potatoes in pants” post-presidency body earlier this month, the late-night host turned Monday to the bizarre speech about China, Iran, and the 2020 election that Trump unleashed on an unsuspecting wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.“One of his friends-slash-club member donors got married at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday and the former president had some beautiful words for the bride and groom,” Kimmel said before playing a clip of Trump’s unhinged rant. “You know what? I said the same thing at my brother’s wedding,” the host added. “It was word for word.”“I love this so much,” he continued. “Watch the band behind him as he goes on and on about how great he was. They’re like, ‘Can we just play ‘Dancing Queen’ and get the hell out of here?’”Comedy Central Roast Countdown Kicks Off With Brutal Justin Bieber Diss“It’s a wedding! It is a wedding!” Kimmel marveled. “I used to be a DJ at weddings when I was in college. I’ve seen some weird toasts, never have I seen one like this. How do you give a drunken wedding toast when you don’t even drink?!”Finally, after sharing the clip of Trump demonstrating just how little he understands about how voting works, Kimmel told viewers, “This is what he does now. He babbles at weddings. He complains. Whenever someone plays the song ‘YMCA,’ he magically appears like Beetlejuice. So he ended the speech by instructing the guests to violently storm the buffet table.”For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC is arrested

    The suspect wanted in the brutal attack of an Asian American woman has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime, according to the New York Police Department. The arrest, posted on the NYPD Hate Crimes' Twitter account early Wednesday, comes after the man was seen on video kicking and stomping the woman near New York City's Times Square on Monday. The 65-year-old woman, whose name has not been made public, was discharged from the hospital Tuesday after being treated for serious injuries, a hospital spokesperson said.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can to provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbour Ireland, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. However, Britain has found itself involved in a public spat with the European Union, where the vaccination programme has been much slower, over the supply of doses. "I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britain safe, we want to work cooperatively as well with other countries but the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout," Kwarteng told Sky News.