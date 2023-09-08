Man killed mother’s boyfriend and accidentally sent her voicemail of it, officials say

An Indiana man killed his mother’s boyfriend — and accidentally recorded it, officials said. He’s now been sentenced to prison.

Brazil resident Cody Allen Wade stabbed his mother’s boyfriend, Carl Haviland, to death on June 18, 2020, according to WTWO.

Just before the killing, Wade left a voicemail on his mother’s phone, but instead of hanging up, he inadvertently taped the entire slaying, according to the outlet, citing prosecutors.

Wade, 33, had been using methamphetamine at the time, according to the Brazil Times, a local newspaper.

He was arrested that day and, following a four-day jury trial in August, was convicted of felony murder, along with other charges, according to the outlet.

An attorney for Wade did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Wade was sentenced to 85 years in prison on Sept. 6, Clay County Prosecutor Emily Clarke told McClatchy News.

He received 60 years for the murder charge, 12.5 years for battery charges and 1 year for a charge of resisting law enforcement, Clarke said. An additional 15 years were added because Wade was found to be a habitual offender. Some of the sentences were listed as concurrent, while others were classified as consecutive, WTWO said, resulting in 85 years.

“All murders are gruesome,” Clarke said. “I think what made this case especially so was the fact that the defendant had inadvertently recorded himself throughout the murder, so we were able to hear the entire thing.”

“There was taunting going on,” Clarke said. “The defendant was making racial slurs at the victim and saying horrible things.”

Prior to the killing, Wade believed his mother had “disrespected” him, Clarke said, adding there was no evidence to support that claim.

“My remorse is real,” Wade said in a statement to the court, according to the Brazil Times. “I lost my friend that night, too.”

Brazil is located about 60 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

