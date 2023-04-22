Man killed in motorcycle crash in Penn Hills

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Penn Hills on Friday.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, the crash took place in the 100 block of Castle Drive at 4:45 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Leslie Bennett, 76.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Suspect shot by police in Pittsburgh after allegedly holding woman, child in car against will Northern Regional police warning families over new spoofing scam 2 teens arrested in murder of Oliver Citywide student shot outside school VIDEO: Scholarship fund started in memory of fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts