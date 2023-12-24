Man killed in Murray crash due to possible medical emergency

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been declared deceased after a head-on crash in Murray Sunday afternoon, according to Murray Police.

On Dec. 24, at around 1:30 p.m., a man was driving southbound on 700 East at 4500 South.

According to Kristin Reardon, Murray Police, the man may have had a medical emergency, causing him to swerve into the northbound lanes and crash head-on into a stopped vehicle in the opposite turn lane.

The man, reportedly in his late 60’s, died in the crash. His identity has not been released at this time.

The occupants of the other vehicle reportedly had minor injuries and were cleared on scene.

Both directions of 700 East were closed due to the crash, but have since reopened.

The cause of this crash has not been confirmed. Police are currently conducting an investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

