Man killed near Duke University is the third homicide victim in Durham in a week

A 45-year-old man was fatally shot near Duke University on Saturday evening, the third fatal shooting in Durham in a week.

Police responded around 5 p.m. Saturday to a call on Rutherford Street, near Duke’s East Campus, where they found Ander Thomas Nelson Jr. lying outside shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said in a news release Monday.

The incident does not seem to be random, the release stated.

No charges have been filed in Nelson’s death.

Last Monday, Joshua Garner, 18, of Durham, was found dead in a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix at Kirby Street and Chowan Avenue.

Garner was a student at Hillside High School scheduled to graduate with the class of 2021, a spokesman for Durham Public Schools confirmed.

On April 3, Ian Wells, 15, from Person County, was fatally shot near the intersection of Alston and Angier avenues, The News & Observer’s media partner ABC11 reported.

Durham has had eight homicides this year so far, according to the Durham Police Department.

As of April 3, the most recent data available, there had been 176 reported shooting incidents and 59 people shot, according to police.