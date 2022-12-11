A man was killed near a Fort Lauderdale airport. The shooter has been arrested, police say

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for shooting and killing a man on a street outside the runways of the Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center last week.

Alexander Vargas Perez, 25, was charged Friday with first-degree murder after fatally shooting a man on Dec. 5, according to police. Officers and Fort Lauderdale fire-rescue crews responded to reports of a shots fired around 8:15 a.m. in the vicinity of the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road.

Police said the victim, who police haven’t named, was found with gunshot wounds on the scene. CPR efforts were unsuccessful.

Vargas Perez is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.