Man killed near Green Street in Wabash Avenue neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A neighbor in the Wabash Avenue area found a man in his 50s lying dead in an alley near the 60 block of Green Street about 2:15 p.m. Friday, according to Lafayette police and Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

The man died from at least one gunshot wound, police said. Costello declined to comment where the man was shot. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Costello said her office has a preliminary identification of the man, but they have not confirmed his name, yet.

The coroner's office releases the names of victims after positive identification.

Police ask anyone with information about this killing to call investigators at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

