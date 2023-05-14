Man killed near Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a man after he was found near Lucas Oil Stadium with injuries early Sunday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to the 50th block of West South Street where they found an adult male on the ground with injuries consistent with a trauma, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The cause and manner of death is being determined.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at James.Hurt@Indy.gov. Tipsters can also leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or by submitting a tip online at www.CrimeTips.org.

Four other people were injured overnight due to shootings across Indianapolis through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

One person was shot near the 1900 block of East 35th Street around 6:50 p.m. Saturday. Police said preliminary information suggests that the shooting was possibly self-inflicted and accidental.

Around 11 p.m. Saturday night, a shot person walked-in to Community East Hospital that was a result of a self-inflicted accidental shooting, according to IMPD.

Another person was shot at the 9200 block of Lansburgh Circle around 2 a.m. Sunday that was a result of a family disturbance, the IMPD said. The person believed to be responsible for the shooting has been detained.

Another person was reported shot at the 4600 block of West 38th Street at 3:30 a.m.

