Man killed near Maple Street Bridge identified, little details known on what led to shooting

Mar. 21—A man shot and killed earlier this month just south of the Maple Street Bridge has been identified as Jeremy Gauthier.

Gauthier was shot and killed on March 7 on a pedestrian bridge that crosses the southbound exit from the Maple Street Bridge to downtown near Spokane Fire Station 4.

Charles E. Jackson Jr., 49, was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Gauthier and several other homeless people were sleeping on the footbridge that night, according to court documents.

Bryc Schara left the bridge with friend, Suzannah Karn, at about 11:30 p.m., according to court documents. The pair heard a loud boom as they were getting on a bus, according to court documents.

Another woman, Naomi Tucker, said she saw Jackson, also known as "Boogie," come onto the bridge with a woman she didn't know, according to court documents.

Jackson asked for Schara, who had just left, the woman told police. Jackson then got into an argument with Gauthier, Tucker told police.

She heard Gauthier say something like "are you going to shoot me?" before Jackson shot him in the face at close range, she told police.

Tucker fled the bridge before police arrived because she believed she had a warrant out for her arrest.

A few days later, Jackson approached her and asked if she saw what happened, she told police. Out of fear for her safety, Tucker told Jackson she didn't see anything. She later shared with police what she saw but was unable to identify Jackson in a photo lineup, according to court documents.

Other witnesses heard Jackson talk about shooting someone in the days following the incident, according to court documents.

Based on witnesses identifying the shooter as "Boogie," a downtown neighborhood resource officer was able to match the nickname to Jackson, according to court documents.

Jackson allegedly warned people to stay out of his way on social media and said that he would ambush officers and not go back to prison, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

Law enforcement including the Spokane Police SWAT team, Special Investigations Unit, U.S. Marshals Service, Spokane County Sheriff's Office and Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force searched for Jackson Saturday before arresting him late that night.

After his arrest, Jackson denied any involvement with the shooting or knowing the victim, according to court documents.

Jackson remained in the Spokane County Jail on a $500,000 bond as of Monday night.