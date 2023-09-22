Man killed near rapper’s music video shoot is identified

OAKLAND PARK — A week after a man was shot and killed near a music video shoot in Oakland Park, detectives have released his identity.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park District deputies had heard gunshots coming from a nearby gas station after responding to a noise complaint about a rapper’s music video shoot at a local flea market.

The rapper Sexyy Red later wrote on Instagram that she was filming a music video across from a shooting in Broward, but it had nothing to do with her video.

When deputies reached the gas station, they found two men with gunshot wounds, one of whom was Anthony Dennis, 36, of Oviedo, according to an update released Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics took the second victim to a local hospital. The news release did not identify him or say what his condition was.

Several people had approached the victims before the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said, and they fled in a dark-colored vehicle. When deputies and detectives tried to do a traffic stop on a car matching that description, the passengers bailed out, and were detained and arrested on unrelated charges.

The Sheriff’s Office has not said whether those passengers are considered suspects in the shooting.

Sexyy Red, a well-known rapper from St. Louis, Miss., had said in a statement on Instagram the night of the shooting that she was filming a video near a shooting at a gas station, and that BSO and Florida Highway Patrol responded, but the shooting was not related to her.

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” she wrote. “But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot.”

Detectives had originally investigated whether the shooting and the music video were related, but do not believe there is a connection, according to the release.

Anyone with information can contact BSO Homicide Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212 or contact Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.