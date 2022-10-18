Man killed near Tower District identified. His death led a bloody Fresno weekend

A man killed near the Tower District has been identified by Fresno police after weeks of trying to contact next of kin.

Police said 70-year-old Earl Walker was found dead on a sidewalk just after midnight on Sept. 24 in the area of Fulton Street and Belmont Avenue, just north of Highway 180.

Officers have not released any other details on the killing other than to confirm it was a homicide.

The violence began a particularly violent weekend in Fresno.

David Garza, 20, was stabbed near the ARCO gas station in the 1400 block of P Street later the same day. Police said Garza had a wound to the upper chest and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police arrested 26-year-old Teven Tyrone Bradley and accused him of the fatal stabbing.

The same day, an unknown person shot and killed Yanelly Solorio Rivera, 18, and her 3-week-old girl, Celine Solorio Rivera, around 7:20 a.m. inside a home near Fruit and Jensen avenues, police said.

Police have not announced an arrest in that case.