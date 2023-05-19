Man killed in Neville Township shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in Neville Township on Thursday night.
According to a news release, first responders were called to the 6900 block of Grand Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.
BREAKING: Allegheny County Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting along Grand Avenue on Neville Island. Investigators say a man was shot multiple times and killed just after 7:30 tonight. We’re live at the scene on 11 at 11. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/cbf9U1ppV1
— Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) May 19, 2023
Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Eric Fairman: Former teacher, coach sentenced after taking plea deal for sex abuse charges All but 1 North Braddock officer quitting the force after controversial council vote Senior at Aliquippa pleading to attend graduation after being punished for prank VIDEO: Pittsburgh’s acting police chief grilled by City Council DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts