Man killed in Neville Township shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in Neville Township on Thursday night.

According to a news release, first responders were called to the 6900 block of Grand Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

