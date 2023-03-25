Man killed in Newport News shooting

Newport News police are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night, according to a news release.

Police found a man outside with a gunshot wound when they responded around 8:31 p.m. to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of 25th Street. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensics were processing the scene as detectives canvassed the area after the shooting, according to the release, which said no other information was available at the time.

