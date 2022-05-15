Man killed in NH officer-involved shooting identified as Mass. resident

The man who died in an officer-involved shooting near a Space Force station in New Hampshire has been identified as a Massachusetts resident.

The shooting happened on an access road to the New Boston Space Force Station, located off of Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston, N.H. The man, 33 years old, was killed during the shooting, which involved a New Boston police officer and a contracted security member, according to a statement from N.H. Attorney General John Formella and the New Hampshire State Police.

The man’s name is not being released, pending next of kin notification.

The medical examiner determined the man’s cause of death was a single gunshot wound.

The shooting remains under investigation.

