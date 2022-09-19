Man killed in late night drive-by shooting in the Midlands, sheriff’s office says

One man was killed Sunday night in the most recent drive-by shooting reported by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting along Glade Drive in Wedgewood, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release.

A man who lived at the home that was targeted died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the release. The man died at the scene.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office hasn’t publicly identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Deputies have responded to an alarming increase in drive-by shootings in the past 30 days and are working diligently to identify and locate suspects involved, according to the release. In several of these incidents, stray bullets have impacted neighboring residences and vehicles, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about how many drive-by shootings are being investigated by the sheriff’s office was not available.

“Sheriff Anthony Dennis shares great concern about individuals that choose to settle differences with radical violence and no regard to the safety of innocent persons,” the release said. “He continues to encourage the public to report suspicious activity or persons and to openly or anonymously share information to help bring this horrible trend to a quick close.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.