Man killed in late-night shooting in Midlands, SC coroner says

A man was killed Wednesday and another person is in custody following a late-night shooting in the Midlands, South Carolina officials said.

At about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 1000 block of Grey Fox Road after a 911 call about a shooting, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a news release. That’s in the Lugoff area, near the Wateree River.

Inside a home at the scene, deputies found a person who had been shot, according to the release.

The victim died, Kershaw County Coroner David West told The State. West said his office will publicly identify the male victim after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported, according to West.

Deputies said they believe the person who made the 911 call was the shooter, adding he was the only other person present during the shooting.

That person, who has not been publicly identified, is in the sheriff’s office’s custody, according to the release. Information on any charges the shooter faces was not available.

Messages left with the sheriff’s office weren’t immediately returned.

Details about what led to the shooting are unclear, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office with assistance at the scene from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Deputies said they don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.

“We currently have no reason to believe anyone else is involved with this shooting nor do we believe citizens in the area are in danger,” the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.