Man killed in late-night shooting in Plantation

A man has died after being shot multiple times in Plantation, according to police.

The shooting happened overnight Wednesday in the 600 block of NW 42nd Avenue, near NW 5th Street. Gunshots rang out around midnight.

Plantation police said the man had several gunshot wounds and died at the scene. His name is being withheld by police pending notification of next of kin.

