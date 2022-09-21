Man killed in late-night shooting in Portsmouth

A man was killed in a shooting in Portsmouth just after midnight Wednesday.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard, near the intersection with Deep Creek Boulevard, around 12:15 a.m.

Police say a man sustained a fatal gunshot wound in the incident. The man has not been identified.

No further information about the circumstances of the shooting have been made available.

This is a developing story.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com