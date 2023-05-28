Man killed in late night shooting in Wilkinsburg

A man was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg late Saturday night.

According to Allegheny County police, emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue at around 11:53 p.m.

First responders found a man at the scene who had been shot in an unspecified location.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

