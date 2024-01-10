Man killed at North Austin apartment complex; police seek at least one gunman

Police are searching for at least one gunman who fatally shot a 21-year-old man at a North Austin apartment complex on Monday evening. The man's death marks the fourth homicide in Austin this week.

Francisco Muntufa Miranda was found with an apparent gunshot wound by law enforcement shortly before 8 p.m. at the Avalon Palms apartment complex, the Austin Police Department said in a news release. The complex, located at 9300 Northgate Blvd., near West Rundberg Lane, is less than a mile from Sunday's double homicide at the Cowboys game room.

Austin-Travis County EMS took Miranda to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to the news release.

No arrests have been made in the killing. Investigators determined that “one or more” people involved in the crime may be a recurrent visitor to the North Austin apartment complex, the news release said, but the number of people believed to be involved was unclear.

Police have urged those with any information to contact the department at 512-974-TIPS, or submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

