Man killed in North College Hill shooting once acquitted of murder

A man acquitted of a 2018 double murder was found fatally shot outside a North College Hill bar Saturday.

Maurice Searcy, 32, was found shot and bleeding from the head and the chest near Good Brothas Bar and Grill on Savannah Avenue around 7:45 p.m., according to a police report.

Searcy was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center. North College Hill police have not reported any arrests in the killing.

At the scene, 25 shell casings were recovered, according to the report. Police said they are obtaining and examining video footage captured from several nearby homes and the bar.

The reporting officer said on the night of the shooting he was unable to find any witnesses who saw the shooting or saw Searcy get in any confrontations.

At the time of his death, Searcy was out on bond after an arrest in February on four felony charges of fentanyl trafficking and possession. Prosecutors said in court documents he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car on Savannah Avenue, less than a mile from where he was killed. Police reported they found a bag of narcotics in his driver's side door "prepared for distribution."

In 2018, Searcy and another man were charged with murder following a shooting outside the former Rustic Tavern in College Hill. Killed in the shooting were: Steve Anderson Jr., 28, and Nathaniel Davis, 29.

Searcy's attorney in that case, Jay Clark, said Searcy was acquitted by a jury after less than an hour of deliberations. Clark said the actual shooter ‒ who left his cell phone and car keys in the bar and his car parked outside the bar ‒ is now in jail in Alabama charged with murder in an unrelated case.

Clark said Cincinnati police did not follow up on that information. Clark said video footage showed that man all but firing the fatal shots.

Clark said Searcy "was a good guy," who Clark helped out in the years after his acquittal.

Jonathan Patton, 34, was the other man charged in the 2018 shooting. He was accused of handing the gun to shooter. Though he declared his innocence throughout his entire trial, he was convicted of murder and sentenced to 24 years to life in prison in 2019.

Jonathan Patton stands between his attorneys at his 2019 sentencing in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man killed in North College Hill shooting once acquitted of murder