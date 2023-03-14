Man killed in North Fayette mobile home fire identified

A man who was killed last week in a North Fayette fire has been identified.

Robert Mlay, 71, was found in a mobile home along Valleyview Drive around 12:30 a.m. March 6.

Two dogs also died in the fire.

PHOTOS: Man, dogs dead in North Fayette mobile home fire

Firefighters say flames were shooting out the back door when they arrived and the smoke was intense.

The fire is under investigation.

