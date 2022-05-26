Man killed in north Fort Worth shooting identified

A 35-year-old man is dead after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said he was shot in the back in Fort Worth around 3 a.m. May 21.

Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. May 21 about a shooting in the area of 2400 Meacham Boulevard, according to an incident report. The address is a shopping center in north Fort Worth.

Steven Rene Silva was dead with at least one gunshot wound when police arrived, a Fort Worth police spokesman said. Homicide detectives are investigating the killing.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any other details on the shooting or said whether they have identified any suspects.